Crowthorne churches to come together to organise VE Day celebration event

Family fun plus remembrance planned for Friday, May 8, at Morgan Recreation Ground

CHURCHES across the village are making plans with the parish council to create a VE Day celebration to remember.

The event will be held on Morgan Recreation Ground from noon to 3pm, on the bank holiday of Friday, May 8.

It will be opened by Bracknell Forest mayor, Cllr Pauline McKenzie, in one of the final duties of her municipal year.

There will be a host of entertainment ranging from Second World War-themed entertainment to food and drink stalls.

Plans at the moment include a sing-a-long session and brass bands, who will perform a selection of period music such as White Cliffs of Dover and We’ll Meet Again. Union flags will be provided for people to wave during these proms.

Churches Together in Crowthorne will lead a service of celebration, to help mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe, and there will be an act of remembrance to honour all those who took part and died in the Second World War.

This will include a rendition of The Last Post and Reveille, two bugle calls used in a two-minute silence.

There will be plenty of fun including cake stalls, a beer tent, plant stalls, bouncy castles and activities for children including facepainting.

And there will be vehicles from across the ages with a modern fire engine from Crowthone’s fire station on duty, as well as a display of vintage army trucks and motorbikes.

To make the event happen, the churches have teamed up with Crowthorne Parish Council and Crowthorne Royal British Legion.

Organisers are hoping that villagers will save the date and also offer to help set up and tear down the site on the day, or take residents of St Brendan’s and Pinehurst Care Homes to the event.

For more details, or to help, email churchestogetherincrowthorne@gmail.com