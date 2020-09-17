The Wokingham Paper

Crowthorne Fire Station to host charity car wash this weekend

by Jess Warren0
CROWTHORNE fire station is hosting a charity car was this weekend to raise funds for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Each year, hundreds of fire crews across the UK host car washes to raise money for the charity, which provides health and wellbeing support to those who are in need in the fire and rescue community.

On Saturday, Crowthorne Fire Station is hosting its covid-safe event from 10am until 4pm. 

Staff and customers will be kept two meters apart at all times and during car washes, staff will be wearing PPE, including masks and gloves, and will only wash the exterior of vehicles.

Visitors are asked to stay in their car and keep the windows shut during the car wash, read signage and follow staff instructions.

Donations can be placed in a bucket at the station or visitors can use the JustGiving page.

The weekend after, Maidenhead Fire Station will be hosting the event on Saturday, September 26 from 10am until 4pm.

To donate via the JustGiving page, visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/nationalcarwash

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

