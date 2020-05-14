Crowthorne firefighters settle into new facility

Crowthorne’s firefighters have now moved into their new home after the completion of the rebuilding of Crowthorne Community Fire Station.

The facility has become Royal Berkshire’s second tri-service community fire station and will offer a shared location for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance services.

Councillor Colin Dudley, Chairman of the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority, said: “I am delighted to bring this piece of good news at a very difficult time for our communities.

“I would like to share my sincere thanks to Wellington College for providing a temporary location for the local firefighters to respond from while works were completed, which enabled them to continue their vital work.”

Crowthorne’s on-call firefighters will enjoy many improved benefits as part of the new facility, including improved facilities for training and welfare, a new and improved layout, as well as various energy efficient features such as solar panels.

They also plan to install electric vehicle charging points to help reduce the environmental footprint in the community

Although the new Community Fire Station is currently not open to the public due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the fire department are delighted to have moved into their new and improved facility to serve the residents of Berkshire.

While works were ongoing at the new community station, the Crowthorne Fire department were stationed at Wellington College as a temporary facility for them to use and serve the community.

“We are pleased to have moved into the new station over the weekend,” said Tony Jell, Watch Manager at Crowthorne Fire Station.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the community into the new building once the current restrictions are lifted.

“We are very thankful to Wellington College for providing us with a temporary location during the works and now, we are very happy to be back responding from the High Street in the heart of the village.”

Councillor Angus Ross, lead member for strategic assets on Royal Berkshire Fire authority, added: “Our thanks go to all involved for working tirelessly, under very difficult circumstances to complete this essential operational base for the three blue light services- Fire, Police and Ambulance.

“The rebuild of Crowthorne Community Fire Station is part of Royal Berkshire Fire Authority’s plans to modernise the fire and rescue service’s building over the next 15 years, providing suitable, fit for purpose, community based fire stations across the County of Berkshire.”