Crowthorne Library set to reopen on Monday on a Covid-secure basis

LIBRARY services are set to resume from Monday, July 6, in Crowthorne and neighbouring Bracknell, but with reduced opening hours.

The two venues have been selected to form the first phase of a scheduled reopening plan from Bracknell Forest Council.

Both will welcome booklovers from 10am to 4pm, although Bracknell will be closed on Wednesdays.

The libraries say that this is to enable staff to undertake essential tasks in the public areas whilst no-one else is present.

Browsing of books will be limited and a small number of computers will be available. These need to be booked in advance.

A number of initiatives will run to enable the libraries to run on a Covid-secure basis.

These include a Select and Collect service allowing people to reserve books in advance and collect, safely bagged, from the library. There are no reservation fees and requests can be made via the website or by phone.

A home delivery service is available for over 70s and vulnerable people. This is available for registered users and more than 400 have been added during the lockdown.

And there are 13,000 ebooks, audiobooks, comics, magazines and newspapers available to read online.

But there are some services that can’t be run at the moment. These include events, clubs and social activities. Physical copiers of newspapers and magazines are not available, and meeting rooms are closed.

A spokesperson said: “We will be observing safety measures in accordance with Public Health guidance to ensure staff and customer safety.

“We look forward to welcoming you back so get selecting your books now ready to collect soon.”

For more details, email: Bracknell.library@bracknell-forest.gov.uk or Crowthorne.library@bracknell-forest.gov.uk. Alternatively, call Bracknell Library on 01344 423149 or Crowthorne Library on 01344 776431.