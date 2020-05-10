Crowthorne residents left feeling ‘cheesed off’ with leaky road

RESIDENTS of Crowthorne have been left frustrated with a continuous leak eroding their road.

Four years ago, the residents of Maple Drive were treated to a new road after Virgin Media laid a heavy gravel surface during their cable laying project.

But earlier this year they noticed water was continuously running down the centre of the road, eroding the gravel.

“In January this year, due to the heavy and prolonged rainfall there was a steady run-off of water through the middle of the road which we later realised, disguised the fact that there was a leak from the area at the top of the road around the copse,” explained Margrett Watson.

“My neighbour contacted SE Water who came out and tested the water. They said there was no chlorination – so no leak – and no responsibility.”

Unhappy with the answer, the road residents pushed further and contacted Wokingham and Bracknell Forest Council.

“After much to and fro, and considerable attention by Boni Ngu, principal flood risk and drainage engineer at Wokingham Borough Council, last week it was concluded by SE Water that there was a verified leak, but that it couldn’t be found.”

Mrs Watson said that because a source had not been found, no more was done. But SW Water disputes this.

Maple Drive in Crowthorne

“We’re all a bit cheesed off to be honest,” she added. “The water just keeps coming. It’s not a deluge but it’s running all the time and gradually eroding our new road surface.

“Water is coming from somewhere that it shouldn’t,and is being wasted.”

Martin Cooper, SE Water’s leakage manager west, said: “We have thoroughly investigated reports of a leak in Maple Drive, Crowthorne.

“We invest millions of pounds each year in reducing leaks on our vast network of underground pipes, which spans more than 9,000 miles. This investment includes equipping our staff with state-of-the-art technology to detect leaks and bursts.

“Last week, our leak busters did find a leak in the area and this was immediately repaired.

“Following our most recent investigations, including water testing and placing high-tech listening devices on our pipelines, we believe the water seen in Maple Drive is groundwater which has not come from one of our water mains.

“Finding and fixing leaks is amongst our highest priorities and we encourage customers to continue using our interactive map at inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/southeastwater to report leaks to us.”

