Crowthorne woman cleared of causing road accident in which police officer and 91-year-old woman died

THE WIDOW of a police officer who died in Wargrave while on duty has expressed her disappointment at a not-guilty verdict after the woman accused of causing a road accident was cleared of all charges.

Home care assistant Agne Jasulaitiene was found not guilty of two counts of causing death by careless driving in December 2017.

Earlier this week, Reading Crown Court had heard that PC Dixon’s motorbike had struck her car, a Toyota, as she made a right-hand turn at the junction of Blakes Lane and the A4 Bath Road near Hare Hatch.

Ms Jasulaitiene, from Crowthorne, had been driving 91-year-old Gladys Goodwin, who also died in the incident.

Witness Sherry Tanner, who was driving behind Ms Jasulaitiene’s car at the time, told the court that the impact had sounded like a bomb.

PC Dixon was stationed at Loddon Valley Police Station in Lower Earley, and was featured on the Sky TV programme Road Wars. He had been on a police surveillance training exercise and was thought to have been travelling over the 50mph speed limit.

He had married his wife Samantha – who is also a Thames Valley Police officer – in 2016, and the couple had been expecting their first child.

In a statement, she said: “Whilst we are disappointed with the verdict, regardless of the outcome it would never have changed the most important fact about this tragic case, and that is myself and the rest of James’ family have lost a husband, father, son and brother.

“He was also a friend to so many. Thames Valley Police have lost a committed and highly professional officer and respected colleague.

“He will be forever missed and never forgotten.

“My heart and thoughts also extend to the family of Gladys Goodwin, in particular Sandie, David, Beth and Joe.

“They also lost a key member of their family in this collision.

“We now need to process all the distressing things we’ve seen and heard over the last 7 days of the trial and then attempt to move forward as best we can.”

Thames Valley Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Tim De Meyer has promised to learn from the case and act on it.

“On Tuesday 5 December 2017, PC James Dixon was on a joint training exercise with Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and Thames Valley Police (TVP) which led to a collision between his police motorcycle and a car.

“PC Dixon and Mrs Goodwin, who was a passenger in the car, died following the collision. This tragic case has affected many people and their families, friends and colleagues.

“PC Dixon’s widow Samantha Dixon, an officer with us at Thames Valley Police, known to her colleagues as Sam Allen, is of course very much in our thoughts, along with the family of Gladys Goodwin.

“Sam has been supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers throughout this difficult period.

“The welfare of officers and staff affected by this incident is also being carefully managed.

“Police colleagues have supported each other in mourning a wonderful officer, who was affectionately known as Dixie. It is in times of such adversity that the police family demonstrates its extraordinary strength and unity.

“The force has received thousands of messages of support and touching tributes to Dixie, for which we are extremely grateful.

“During the trial we heard more detail about the incident in Wargrave in December 2017.

“The experts in the trial could not be sure of the exact speed at which PC Dixon was travelling. Furthermore, we cannot speculate on PC Dixon’s reason for travelling at a particular speed.

“However, all officers are aware that if they break the speed limit, it must be justifiable.

“Surveillance officers attend an Advanced Driver Course as well as a College of Policing surveillance course. Refresher training is mandatory for Advanced Drivers and Riders and in order to maintain their accreditation, officers must deploy as per Authorised Professional Practice. PC Dixon had completed his mandatory training prior to the incident in December 2017.

“All learning from this case will be carefully considered and acted upon where appropriate.

“Quite properly, since a Thames Valley Police officer was killed, the case was subject to two independent investigations, by Sussex Police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) respectively.

“Sussex Police brought the case to court, where today a jury, having listened to all the evidence, has found Agne Jasulaitiene not guilty of two counts of causing death by careless driving.

“The IOPC carried out an independent investigation into the planning and preparation of the training exercise including risk assessments and the manner of PC Dixon’s driving. They will decide in due course as to whether this report will be published.

“I hope that these independent investigations will at least provide some answers to the families of Mrs Goodwin and PC Dixon. But we understand that they cannot compensate for the dreadful loss of their loved ones.

“Thames Valley Police will continue to support all those affected by this incident however we can.”