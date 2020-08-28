Cyclist seriously injured following collision with Mercedes in Lower Earley

A CYCLIST has been rushed to hospital following a collision with a man driving a Mercedes in Lower Earley.

Now Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place around 11.40am on Friday, August 28, on the Carsharlton Way roundabout at the junction with Cutbush Lane..

The cyclist is a man in his thirties, and police said that he sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The car was a black Mercedes C220.

A 60-year-old man from Reading was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and careless driving and is currently in custody.

Investigating officer, PC Jamie Payne, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident which has left a man with serious injuries to please come forward.

“I would also urge anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to check any dash-cam footage in case it captured what happened.

“You can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43200269824.”