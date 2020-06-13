Cyclists can get free air from new pump in Wokingham’s Elms Field thanks to Bikeathon

CYCLISTS who have rediscovered their love for life on two wheels will be pumped to learn that a new facility has been installed in Wokingham town centre.

Members of the Wokingham Bikeathon committee gathered – socially distanced, of course – to celebrate the launch of a new bike pump by the Everyman cinema in Elms Field.

And it is hoping that borough residents who are missing out of this year’s Bikeathon due to restrictions on public gatherings will take part in their own ride.

The team have created a Ride Your Own Bikeathon route, which runs for 17 miles around Hurst and Wokingham. Participants can cycle it this month or next, and then let the Bikeathon team know by email. Everyone who completes the course is entitled to a certificate.

It starts from Elms Field, and participants are being urged to take a selfie by the bike pump, and spot prizes will be awarded for the best photos along the route.

A spokesperson said: “The Wokingham Bikeathon committee are proud to have sponsored the installation of a bicycle pump in Elms Field.

“Last year, the Bikeathon raised money from entries and is in the process of donating more than £9,000 to charities including Smart Works Reading, Sport in Mind, Headway Thames Valley, Bike the UK for MS, PACT, Daisy’s Dream, and Ehler Danlos Suppport UK.”

Bikeathon has been running – well pedalling – since 2009 with 143 riders. Launched by keen cyclist Stan Hetherington and run by volunteers, it has grown with more than 800 riders of all abilities taking part. It is supported by local businesses, charities and organisations.

For more details and to register, search for its Facebook page or visit: wokinghambikeathon.co.uk