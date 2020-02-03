Daily tips to help make Wokingham greener this February

A NEW campaign has been launched to help green up the borough, by offering a tip a day.

Greener Wokingham is running the promotion across February, with the aim of inspiring residents to make simple changes to their lifestyles in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.

The first tip was to buy a refillable bottle and use a Refill app to find water stations so the bottle can be topped up.

The second encouraged people to buy milk in glass bottles, as they are fully recyclable.

And the third tip was to encourage people to have a meat-free day at least once a week.

Each one is being posted on the Greener Wokingham Facebook page and shared across other social media.

The collection of ideas is proving popular, with the first one being seen by more than 7,000 people.

Daniel Hinton, head of Greener Wokingham, said: “Our core aim is to help in any way possible to improve the environment of Wokingham Borough.

“This campaign for February does just that each one of these tips will help no matter how small! Monthly social media campaigns is one way Greener Wokingham is helping.

“We are also launching a community spotlight showing all the great groups improving our borough.”