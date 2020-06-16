David takes care to start his new role with Optalis well

QUICK action was needed by one of the borough’s care organisations to ensure it could look after its residents during the pandemic.

Optalis, which is partially owned by Wokingham Borough Council, says that its new chief executive was thrown in at the deep end – he joined in March, just before the lockdown began.

And the coronavirus has had a wide-ranging impact on its social care work.

David Birch had barely got his feet under the table when he unexpectedly found himself leading a team to manage the challenges of both staff and customer wellbeing and safety.

And he said that a fast response was required to meet the urgent need to secure appropriate PPE supplies.

“It was such an uncertain time for everyone,” he said.

“Our staff had to completely change the way they worked, customers that we support were suddenly faced with isolation and I was in a new role, facing a challenge that all other social care providers will relate with.

“My focus has so far been on understanding the services that Optalis provides and meeting as many people as possible.”

But he said that this work had to be put on hold, to enable the company to respond to the rapidly changing nature of the pandemic.

“More recently I have been pleased to make a series of socially distanced tours of our many different services and it has been inspiring to see how staff are continuing to provide exceptional care and support,” he said.

Mr Birch is pleased with what he has seen: “I’m finding out that there is something very special about the culture at Optalis.

“It’s a combination of professionalism, determination, a willingness to have fun and

a deep and genuine kindness and affection for all customers.

“It’s a very special mix that clearly works for the people who are entrusted to our care and it makes me very proud to be part of it.”

Of course, the pandemic won’t last forever, and life for Optalis will, like the rest of the country, soon be a new normal. Mr Birch said that he is looking forward to building on his initial challenges, with the aim of moving the company on over the next few years.

And he had a head start, as right from the beginning of his association with the company, he has got to know both staff and clients.

“People are the most important part of any organisation so I was so pleased to be interviewed by not only an interview panel, but customers and other staff members as well,” he said.

“It reiterated the culture at Optalis and how the organisation values the opinions of the whole workforce and those we support.”