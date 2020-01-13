Deal Town 1-1 Binfield: 10-man Moles salvage late draw to force FA Vase replay

JOSH Helmore snatched a late equaliser for the Moles as they fought back against Deal Town despite being down to 10 players to force an FA Vase fourth-round replay.



Deal will travel to Binfield on Saturday to decide which side will progress to the next round of the Vase after the sides couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes of football in Kent.



Binfield thought they had taken the lead in the first half when Helmore pounced on a mistake from Deal’s goalkeeper and tapped the ball into an empty net. But the celebrations were cut short as the linesman raised his flag for offside to deny the Moles.



Jemel Johnson then had an opportunity to open the scoring but the Deal goalkeeper stayed strong to deny him as the sides went into the half-time break deadlocked at 0-0.



Just five minutes into the second half, the game took a twist as the Moles were reduced to 10. Having already been booked, Melledew committed a foul and was given his marching orders by the referee with the visitors now a man down.



Having survived a penalty shout from the home side, which resulted in a booking for Deal for simulation, Helmore then had a brilliant chance to put the Moles in front but the opportunity went begging.



Deal made their one man advantage count as they won a penalty after Gallimore brought down the forward in the box. Murray converted from the spot to put the hosts in front, with the Moles facing an uphill struggle in the cup tie after going a man and a goal down.



Binfield stayed resilient and piled the pressure on their opponents in the final stages of the match as they pushed for a vital equaliser. Their persistence finally paid off with just six minutes of the 90 remaining as Helmore spun quickly and lashed the ball past the keeper to level the tie.



The game was sent into extra-time, but neither side were able to find a winner. The victors of the replayed game on Saturday will face an away trip to Consett AFC in the next round.

Binfield: Thomson-Wheeler, Legg, Melledew, Gavin, Gallimore, Howell, McClurg, ~Johnson, Short, Helmore.

Subs: Povey, Kamara, Chamberlain, Shaw, Veal, Williams.

