Debenhams permanently closes doors at The Oracle

THE Debenhams store in Reading will not re-open after lockdown.

It was announced yesterday that five of the large department stores across the country would permanently close, including the shop in The Oracle.

The decision comes after the company went into administration last month for the second time in a year.

There are four other department stores closing are in Croydon, Birmingham, Leicester and Glasgow, all from Hammerson-owned shopping centres.

The closures will cause approximately 1,000 job losses. And 10 other Debenhams shops may close in the near future.

A spokesperson from Debenhams said in a statement: “We can confirm that despite our best efforts, we have been unable to agree terms with Hammerson on our five stores in its shopping centres, and so they will not be reopening.

“We continue to engage in constructive talks with our landlords and have agreed terms on the vast majority of our stores, which we look forward to reopening when government restrictions allow”.