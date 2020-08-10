Decision to replace removed Wokingham’s street trees made on a case-by-case basis says council

THE NUMBER of trees removed and not replaced across the borough was questioned at the borough council executive meeting held on Thursday, July 30.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Paul Fishwick said: “There have been a number of street trees that have been removed, but not replaced, in the last few years and in many cases the verge is wide enough and conditions suitable to enable replacements to be planted.

“The loss of these trees has changed the street scene making it look more urban.

“Will the council ensure street trees are replaced wherever feasibility possible including locations where trees have been lost in the last five years?”

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment said the council is currently developing a tree strategy, which he invited Cllr Fishwick to submit feedback to.

He added: “While we do not currently have a policy on replacing the loss of existing street trees, it is very rare for the council to agree to the removal of street trees for anything other than health and safety grounds.

“In the event that a street tree must be removed for health and safety reasons the decision on whether to plant a replacement is taken on a case- by-case basis.”