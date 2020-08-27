Deep cleaned Playhatch pub to reopen after customer tests positive for coronavirus

‘PROBABLY the safest place in Caversham’ – that’s the reported verdict of a technician who has deep cleaned a Playhatch pub affected by the coronavirus so it can reopen in time for the weekend.

Earlier today, The Crown at Playhtach shared the news that a diner taking part in the Government’s Eat Out To Help Out scheme had tested positive for Covid-19. They had visited the pub, which is just over the border from Sonning, on Tuesday, August 24.

As a precaution, the gastropub closed to the public and has undergone a deep clean using a special bio-fogging technique operated by a company called Clean Genie.

Staff have also been sent for coronavirus tests.

A statement on its social media pages from the pub’s landlord said: “Not a day I would wish on anyone, but it is what is.

“We sent staff for testing and antiviral fogged our pub.

“With your safety in mind, we chose to cancel tables tonight (Thursday) – and for that we apologise – but tomorrow we are ready to go, and as the technician said, after this, ‘We are probably the safest place in Caversham’.”

And the initial post announcing the customer’s Covid-19 test said: “It was brought to our attention today that a customer who dined with us on Tuesday night (25/8) has tested positive for Covid. As per the guidance, any staff within possible contact have been sent for testing and will remain off work until results are obtained.

“Track and Trace have been notified and a list of customer contacts who used the system will be forwarded to them. If you visited the pub from 8pm on Tuesday and did not use the Track and Trace system, please be advised.

“We are closing the pub this afternoon for anti-viral deep cleaning and antiviral fogging.

“We will reopen tomorrow. We trust that we have done, and will continue to do, all we can to keep you safe.”

The way in which The Crown at Playhatch has shared the news has been praised by customers.

One said: “Such a responsible thing to do – thank you”.

Another noted: “Well done for sharing this news on social media. Absolutely the right thing to do. Look forward to dining with you again soon.”

And a third wrote: “Thank you for the information! We look forward to dining with you on Saturday evening”.