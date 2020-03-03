Delays around Winnersh Triangle caused by crash on M4

Motorway reopened, but queueing vehicles means it's slow going

MOTORISTS are facing delays of around 30 minutes this evening following a crash on the M4.

Traffic is backing up along the A329m in both directions, due to queuing on the London bound carriageway.

The incident happened around 3.30pm today and BBC Radio Berkshire is reporting that the road has been reopened, but traffic is slow as roads start get bck to normal.

The AA’s traffic news shows delays and heavy traffic on the Lower Earley Way as well as Showcase Roundabout and A329 Reading Road.