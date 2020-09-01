‘Democracy restored’: residents can speak again at Wokingham Borough Council’s planning meetings

RESIDENTS will be allowed to have their say at virtual planning meetings from this month.

Cllr Rachelle Shepherd-DuBey, Liberal Democrat lead for planning said the decision would restore democracy to the planning committee.

In the planning meeting on Wednesday, August 12, the committee agreed to let resident groups, Parish and Town Council representatives and borough councillors join the meeting to speak for, or against the plans.

Cllr Shepherd-DuBey told Wokingham.Today: “This will allow people to actually have a say, rather than a written comment.

“Members will listen to what is said, which might be more passionate in speech than written. It makes a big difference.

“It may take a trifle bit longer, but it allows people to speak out on things that mean something to them.”

She added: “Lots of people were upset they couldn’t actually speak at meetings. The members read the comments ahead of time, but it’s better to hear them in person.”

Speakers will have three minutes to address the committee.

Cllr Shepherd-DuBey said there have been some issues in the transition from physical meetings to virtual ones.

“There is some technical difficulty within the members,” she said. “Microsoft Teams isn’t rocket science, and I’ve studied rocket science.

“We usually vote by show of hands when we’re in Shute End. You can raise hands in Teams, but everyone feels they have to speak to get their thoughts known. We have to go around in alphabetical order and it lengthens meetings dramatically.”

A spokesperson from Wokingham Borough Council said members and officers have now become more confident using Microsoft Teams.

Cllr Shepherd-DuBey added: “The borough council is pushing to bring meetings back to Shute End, but we would have to spend more money to social distance people.

“We have too many members to space two metres or one metre apart.

“Glass or plastic screens don’t make sense for this, and they cost money. I’d rather we saved some money — it’s tight right now.”

To request to speak at a virtual meeting, email: democratic.services@wokingham.gov.uk by 5pm the working day before the meeting