Department for Work and Pensions issues financial advice for employers affected by coronavirus

THE DEPARTMENT for Work and Pensions has issued advice for employers and businesses affected by coronavirus.

Following announcements in the Budget last week, temporary arrangements are being made to support workers, benefit claimants and businesses impacted by coronavirus.

People already claiming support

Special arrangements will be in place for people in receipt of benefits who cannot attend reassessments or jobcentre appointments because they are required to stay at home or are infected by Coronavirus.

And disabled and sick claimants who cannot attend a reassessment for Personal Independence Payment (PIP), Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) or Universal Credit will also continue to receive their payments while their assessment is rearranged.

Those who need to claim ESA or Universal Credit because of coronavirus will not be required to produce a fit note.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said that claimants must tell them in good time that they are staying at home, or that they have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

People who need to make a new claim for financial support

DWP said they understand people who are required to stay at home or are infected by coronavirus may need financial support, and quickly.

Those affected by coronavirus will be able to apply for Universal Credit and can receive up to a month’s advance up front without physically attending a jobcentre.

Also, the usual seven waiting days for ESA for new claimants will not apply for those suffering from coronavirus or required to stay at home, and will be payable from day one.

Employees and self-employed people

Changes have been made to Statutory Sick Pay to make sure that people can take the necessary time off to stay at home if they are suffering from coronavirus or to prevent its spread.

Those who cannot work due to coronavirus and are eligible for Statutory Sick Pay will receive it from day one, rather than from the fourth day of their illness.

DWP said they intend to legislate so this measure will apply retrospectively from Friday, March 13.

Statutory Sick Pay will be payable to people who are staying at home on Government advice, not just those who are infected, from Friday, March 13 after regulations were laid the day before.

And employers are urged to use their discretion about what evidence, if any, they ask for.

If employees need to provide evidence to their employer that they need to stay at home due to coronavirus, they will be able to get it from the NHS 111 Online instead of having to get a Fit Note from their doctor. This is currently under development and will be made available soon.

Self-employed claimants on Universal Credit who are required to stay at home or are ill as a result of coronavirus will not have a Minimum Income Floor — an assumed level of income — applied for a period of time while affected.

Businesses

The Government says they want to ensure businesses are supported to deal with the temporary economic impacts of an outbreak of coronavirus.

This means employers with fewer than 250 staff will be able to reclaim Statutory Sick Pay for employees unable to work because of coronavirus. This refund will be for up to two weeks per employee.

For more information about Government support for businesses, visit: www.gov.uk/government/news/coronavirus-covid-19-guidance-for-employees-employers-and-businesses