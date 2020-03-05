Design Works Studio: 2020 Trends in Home Design

The team at Design Work Studios, your local architectural studio, have put their heads together to come up with 10 trends to watch out for this coming year.

Green credentials

Increasing public concern for the state of the environment has given momentum to initiatives such as Passivhaus (for new builds) and EnerPHit (for existing buildings). Expect to also see the growth of green roofs, living walls, and biophilic design.

Smart homes

Gadgets can help by monitoring usage, and also automating fuctions, such as light, temperature and security. You can even check in to see what your dog is up to when you’re out at work!

Tech imaginings

When doing a home renovation, it can be hard to visualise from drawings what the finished product will look like. Virtual Reality comes to the fore in allowing you to walk through your project before it even begins.

Open plan living

The popularity of open plan living will continue this year, with even more emphasis on the ideal configuration for both entertaining and quiet, cosy time.

Boot rooms

These are becoming popular as a way of keeping utilities out of the main area, somewhere to leave your boots after a muddy walk, and even a dedicated space to shower off the dog!

Vaulted ceilings

If you don’t have existing beams worthy of exposing, no problem – you can just add new ones!

High gloss kitchens

Expect to see forest greens and midnight blues abound, with brass replacing the copper accents popular in 2019, along with hidden handles and integrated appliances.

Lantern skylights

Natural light is always on-trend, but lately we are seeing more people branching out from traditional flat skylights, opting instead for lantern models.

Colours

The Pantone 2020 colour of the year for 2020 is the elegant ‘19-4052 Classic Blue’, while Milan Design Week showcased bolder shades of lemon yellow, pumpkin red, fuschia, and sky blue.

Mid-century modern furniture

There are many new offerings that take inspiration from this design era, and it is possible to get hold of unique second-hand pieces that provide great quality for a good price.

Which of these trends gives you inspiration for a new project?