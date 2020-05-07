Design Works Studio: Bespoke Garden Office Paradise

Want to bring a whole new meaning to ‘taking your work home’? Flexible remote working is becoming increasingly popular, leading to many people beginning to work from home – and with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have all been forced to adapt our working methods. Now is a better time than ever to create that stunning personal office in your back garden.

Where to start? The ideal workspace is removed from your main home to help keep compartments of your life separate, yet it should still be close enough to facilitate efficiency.

Time to dream: There’s no longer a need to just plonk a boring old box in the garden and make-do. This space where you will be spending so many hours should make you feel alive. Your happiness, focus and productivity should be designed for optimally.

Design Work Studios can help.

Our comprehensive fully-virtual design process uses the most advanced techniques to achieve the best results possible, and can be started while still in confinement. Our team works alongside you to create a fantastic final design for your home office, using CAD drawing techniques and VR technology so that you can explore your space before it is built. This also allows us to iron out any design and cost concerns at an early stage.

Ultimately, the world is changing and we must move with it. Working from home is the path many are beginning to walk down, and for good reason. With no commute time, the potential for increased focus, the flexibility to be available for family, and the ability to ‘go to the office’ at any time of day, a modern garden office could revolutionise the way you work.