Design Works Studio: COVID-19 Impact on Home Construction Sites

At Design Work Studios we’ve had so many questions about consequences on the construction industry. We did a video Q&A over on our Facebook page, and since the question was so popular, we decided to dedicate this month’s column to it.

The immediate effects were widespread, with an estimated 90% of construction sites across the UK having to shut down. This wasn’t a move mandated by government, it just wasn’t possible to continue operating safely in adherence to public health guidelines, such as social distancing.

We have managed to keep several of our current projects up and running, due to the client having moved out of the property while their renovation was happening. Onsite, attendance was limited to only absolutely necessary workers & visitors, and all safety precautions were respected, such as the 2m rule, regular clean-downs of the site, and the use of masks and sanitiser. Careful planning also ensured neighbours’ safety, and tradesmen co-ordinated to make sure they weren’t on site at the same time. All of this of course meant that project timelines were longer, but this strategy prevented the need to stop altogether.

One aspect that has proven tricky is procuring materials. So many people have been at home doing garden projects, it’s become harder to get hold of timber! Our in-house PM explains that we’ve needed to be more proactive with ordering supplies, allowing a couple of weeks lead time, whereas usually next day delivery is possible.

Some parting advice: If you’re searching for a build contractor to start your project, check their terms & conditions carefully, as they may include a clause about rights to increase prices due to the current situation. As builders are likely to have a backlog come autumn and into the new year, putting down a deposit may help to secure a slot for a few months down the track. Before paying a deposit though, find out as much as you can about their planned workload and capacity, and do a credit check and company search for peace of mind.