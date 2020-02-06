Design Works Studios: Integrating landscaping into your home design

Ever heard the term indoor-outdoor flow, and wondered what it actually means?

Spending time outdoors has many health benefits. But in a country where the weather doesn’t quite resemble St. Tropez, this can require some careful facilitation.

Good landscape design actually begins inside the house. It has the dual purpose of drawing you outside and providing practical elements that make outdoor living easier.

An inviting view from indoors is a great start. Access should be easy, for instance pathways instead of dirt that could be traipsed back in. The junction between inside and out will be less delineated, and therefore more inviting to cross, if both are at the same level and feature similar materials. The fewer barriers, the better.

Weatherproofing can come in the form of overhead shelter, such as a pergola. Privacy is important to create a cosier feel if you have overlooking neighbours. This can be crafted using planting or screening.

Clever lighting and heat sources will extend the hours you can practicably enjoy your garden. Entertaining can even be moved outside, with a feature like an outdoor pizza oven, or a full custom outdoor kitchen.

All these factors combine to create a beautiful, inviting, and highly usable outdoor area.

How can you envisage making your garden a more inviting living space?