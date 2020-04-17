Detective Superintendent urges domestic abuse victims to prepare ahead for the worst-case scenario

POLICE say people should plan and prepare for the worst-case scenario as the number of calls to domestic abuse helplines continue to rise during lockdown.

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Mears, Thames Valley Police’s head of public protection, told Wokingham.Today that the number of people fearing for their safety is increasing as the pressures of social isolation build.

She said: “We believe a significant number of people are feeling like this at the moment.

“They may have fears for their safety but are not in any immediate danger.”

Ms Mears encouraged anyone feeling this way to use domestic abuse support websites as a source of information.

“They can plan and prepare for the worst-case scenario,” she added. “They can contact the Police online and receive help and support remotely. And we can take some safeguarding approaches to help.

“There is a range of resources available on the PCC website and the TVP website, a well as a range of other agencies available for support and advice.”

“Be assured that Thames Valley Police and all local agencies are extremely conscious of this and have put plans in place to support you. Reach out, whether it be to the police or another agency that is right for you. We can help you.”

During this time, neighbours are being encouraged to keep an eye and an ear out for possible cases of abuse.

“Families, friends, colleagues and neighbours are also encouraged to be vigilant and call the police if they believe domestic abuse is affecting the lives of their loved ones or of their neighbours.”

“If they know the individual, they may recognise they’ve become withdrawn — and that’s different from being shy — but actually withdrawing from social interactions.

“And they may also have noticeable physical injuries, although these are not always visible.”

She explained that anyone who hears a domestic abuse incident should call 999.

“Neighbours may also hear a domestic abuse incident,” she said. “This is different from an argument, this can include threats of violence and things being thrown.

“If they hear things like this, they should ring the Police on 999 straight away and explain the situation on the phone.”

Ms Mears explained the Police will then work with the caller to coordinate an appropriate response.

Last week, the chief executive of Berkshire Women’s Aid — a charity that provides accommodation and support for victims and survivors of abuse — told Wokingham.Today that their Wokingham shelter is full.

Andrea West said that their accommodation in Reading is likely to reach capacity in a few days, as they now receive a week’s worth of calls in a day from people seeking help.

But Ms Mears said the Police are working with a range of agencies to find a solution.

While government advice is to stay at home, anyone who is at risk of, or experiencing, domestic abuse, is still able to leave and seek refuge.

“For immediate help, people should call the Police,” she said. “We have a local resilience forum and we have large, multi-agency meetings daily. And we are all putting plans in place if refuges become full. All solutions are being looked at.”

Ms Mears advised anyone caught in a physical situation to read the situation carefully.

She explained that if in danger, they should dial 999, and if they cannot speak, add 55 on the end.

This is called the Silent Solution, and the call taker will sensitively manage the police response.

She added: “This depends highly on the circumstances, but if they’re being threatened with physical violence, they should do as much as they can to not rile the offender.

“If they’re able to get to the bathroom and lock the door, this can provide an extra barrier between them. And they should do their best to move away from the kitchen, as there are various weapons that can be used in there.”

Ms Mears explained that the victim must act in a way appropriate to the situation as all incidents of domestic abuse are different.

“It’s about knowing who you’re with and how best to read the situation,” she said.



