Developer proposes to build homes next to sewage treatment works on Ashridge Farm

DEVELOPMENT plans have been revealed for houses and flats on Ashridge Farm, Wokingham.

Housebuilder, David Wilson Homes has circulated notice of a public exhibition to be held next week.

Although the developer has not applied for planning permission yet, they say the exhibition will give residents to find out more about the proposals.

Picture: Tony Johnson

The number of houses and flats is not yet confirmed, although David Wilson Homes say they hope to build a range of one and two-bedroom apartments, and two to four-bedroom homes.

The site is next to Thames Water sewage treatment works.

The public exhibition will be held at The Cornerstone Community Hall, Norreys Avenue, Wokingham on Saturday, March 7 between 11am and 3pm.