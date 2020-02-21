Developer to hold public exhibition over 34 retirement flats on Reading Road

A PUBLIC EXHIBITION will run next week, showcasing plans for retirement apartments in Wokingham.

Although the planning application has not yet been submitted, developer McCarthy and Stone are inviting local residents to view and comment on the proposal.

McCarthy and Stone are looking to build 34 one and two-bedroom apartments on the land on 54 – 58 Reading Road, next to St Paul’s Parish Church.

Mark Bryan, development director for McCarthy and Stone, said: “We want to hear from the local community and our future residents before we finalise our plans.

“We will be displaying our proposals at a public exhibition where our project team will be on hand to answer questions and listen to feedback on what we have done so far.

“The comments we receive will help us further tailor and refine our proposals to deliver a sensitively-designed, high-quality development that will significantly improve the housing choices for older people in Wokingham.”

The public exhibition will be held on Wednesday, February 26 in the Main Hall at Wokingham Town Hall. The proposals will be available to view from 3pm until 7pm.

The housebuilder hopes to add landscaped communal gardens and on-site parking to the retirement site.

McCarthy and Stone said that there is a real need to provide specialist housing that meets the needs of an ageing population in Wokingham.

Around 2,000 local people have been invited to the public exhibition, including councillors, members of the local residents’ associations, and immediate site neighbours.

For further information, call 0800 298 7040 or by visit www.mccarthyandstoneconsultation.co.uk/Wokingham.