Did you see a UFO in the skies above Wokingham?

Website UFO-hunters.com allows people to record sightings of strange lights in the heavens.

And a Wokingham borough resident said they experienced one such moment on Thursday, March 26.

The sighting started just after 10pm, and they saw a bright light that didn’t move for 40 minutes.

The spotter discounted it being a star or a drone, meaning that it remains unidentified.

They said: “Bright light in sky hasn’t moved for 40 minutes, could be drone but I don’t think so, not a star either. It’s now 2245, can see it from my house so if it’s there at say 1am still that isn’t no stone for sure. I’m convinced it’s something else.”

It’s not the only sighting the Thames Valley in recent weeks.

Another sighting took place on March 7 in Reading.

The reporter said: “I stood in my back yard with my brother as I had a cigarette and we were looking up at the bright stars and chatting. there was fast moving patchy cloud.

“We were looking up approximately north west at a constellation, when a strangely kind of blurred looking and much fainter light caught my eye, which to be very high – probably in outer space. it was moving very fast and in a straight line – and changed direction instantly with no loss of speed.

“It did this repeatedly the whole time I could see it, like overlaying letter m, z, and v to give you an idea.

“It zipped and darted so fast, changing direction less than every 1 second, after moving a distance of something like a 10cm straight path in the width of my vision. the whole sighting was around 10 or 12 seconds, long enough for me to be certain it was not some kind of perceptual distortion like those drifting dots your eyes can generate, and absolutely was not any kind of aircraft that i know about.”

And there was another sighting on the M4, on Tuesday, February 4.

The spotter said: “I noticed around five lights which looked like stars in the night sky, it struck me as odd as they were all in a line, as I continued to drive the line of lights got longer until about 10-15 lights could be seen, at one point two of the lights moved up alongside each other … they looked identical to a bright star in the night sky.“

Ufo-hunters.com has more than 60,000 documented UFO sightings on its site, and it says that its main purpose is to “collaborate spreading objective UFO data”.