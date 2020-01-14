Did you use-to play? Rediscover your musical talents with this Wokingham training programme.

Could your new year’s resolution involve digging an old flute out the attic or wiping the dust off a piano that’s been sitting in your lounge for years?

A local training programme is running workshops across the next two months to help locals rediscover their musical talents.

The YouTooMusic project is giving use-to musicians another shot at playing their former instruments with the aid of professionals including founder of the initiative Robin Scurlock.

Mr Scurlock, who plays the keyboard and electric violin, was inspired to launch the scheme from his experience of talking to people who gave up their creative talents for a variety of reasons.

He said: “YouTooMusic is a way of encouraging adults who used to play an instrument to have another go. The project consists of workshops and events designed for used-to players to receive coaching from expert musicians and to meet other individuals with the same goals.”

The programme aims to rebuild confidence and musicianship in its participants in a way that is relaxed and enjoyable.

Reflecting on engagement from locals so far, Robin said: “We’ve had a huge variety of joiners ranging from a used- to violinist who hasn’t played for 48 years, to a flautist who hasn’t played for 20. The aim of the project is to help a range of individual cases and to work towards a group showcase.”

The next workshops are taking place on Saturday, January 25 and Saturday, February 29 from 09.30am until 12pm at Wokingham Baptist Church, RG40 1DE. The cost of each workshop is £20.

For more information log on to www.youtoomusic.org.uk.

