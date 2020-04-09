Digital information screens installed at hospital to help inform staff and patients

TWO NEW digital information screens have been installed at Royal Berkshire Hospital to show essential information.

Earlier this week, Anthony Costello from Hard Hat Media installed the 4G screens to display information for staff and patients.

Located in two key areas of the hospital, it is hoped the digital information systems will benefit staff, patients and visitors alike.

Currently the screens are displaying vital information about social distancing, visitor information and will be frequently updated with information over the next few weeks.

Steve McManus, CEO of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “These screens are a fantastic way for us to be able to communicate with our staff and community in the hospital, and present a sophisticated way to help us keep everyone up to date.

“They will make a big difference to the trust and we are excited to use them to their full potential, thank you very much Anthony.”

Mr Costello said: “As a national Digital Signage provider we were keen to find a way to help our local hospital and hope that this communication Totem will significantly streamline their communication efforts for staff and patients.”

