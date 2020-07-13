Dinton Activity Centre launches summer activity programme

DINTON Activity Centre is ready to launch its covid-safe summer holiday activity programme.

There will be a range of water sports available for children to enjoy during the summer break, including junior sailing weeks, running from stages one to three.

Children must be aged 10 or over — the minimum age has increased so that instructors can deliver lessons at a socially safe distance.

There will also be teen sailing training for 13 to 17-year-olds, as a part of the level one course. But teen level two, junior stage four and advanced sailing modules will not take place as they require sailors to use dual occupancy boats, where social distancing cannot take place.

Wild days have evolved into wild sessions this summer, where children can choose from a morning or afternoon of paddle sports or bushcraft fun.

This will be done with single occupancy sit-on-top kayaks and paddleboards.

Level one sailing courses will be available. Picture: Stewart Turkington

Parents can book either the morning and afternoon session, or both. But children must go home for their lunch.

And they must arrive ‘beach ready’ for their water activity, as they cannot go into the center. But access to toilets will be maintained in line for safety guidelines.

The boat hire is also back for the summer holidays, with an online booking system.

Visitors simply turn up at the jetty for their allotted time. All buoyancy aids and boats will be subjected to a strict cleaning regime between customers.

Families can also enjoy the Saturday family taster sessions, which include sailing or paddle boarding in small groups of up to five people to one instructor.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “We’re delighted to safely welcome children and their families back to Dinton Pastures for a whole host of exciting water activities.

“Whether your children want to try their hands at sailing, paddle boarding or kayaking, there’s a session to suit.

“I am very proud of The Dinton Activity Centre team who have worked hard to produce a summer programme that meets the Government’s Covid-19 safety guidelines. I know they are looking forward to welcoming families back.”

In the event of re-entering a national or regional lockdown, customers will have an extended 12 months re-booking timeframe applied.

Key Covid-19 safety procedures: