Dinton Pastures to open car park today

Wokingham.Today understands that car parks for Dinton Pastures Country Park will be re-opened today to visitors.

But the play park will remain closed, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

On Sunday, May 10, Boris Johnson announced that people could drive to local parks to exercise from today.

He said: “We want to encourage people to take more and even unlimited amounts of an outdoor exercise, you can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations. You can even play sports only with members of your own house.”

This morning, a reader contacted Wokingham.Today after speaking with a ranger at Dinton Pastures on their dog walk.

They said: “The ranger at Dinton told me they are aiming to open the car parks today, but will be cordoning off the areas where the public can’t go.

“They’re going to close off the cafe, picnic area and toilets to the public.”

Wokingham.Today has contacted the borough council for comment, and is waiting to hear whether California Country Park will also be opening their car park.