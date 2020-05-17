Disruption caused by burst water main in Rectory Road

A BURST water main in Rectory Road is causing disruption for homes across Wokingham.

The burst pipe was recorded at approximately 11.30am this morning. And South East Water said that all tap water issues have now been resolved.

Robert Anthony-Scorse, Regional Network Manager at South East Water, said: “We are sorry to residents in Rectory Road, Wokingham, who may have experienced water supply issues earlier today. All tap water supplies have now been restored.

“We were fixing a leak but further investigations into its cause are required before we can complete the repair. Investigations will continue tomorrow (Monday) but we do not anticipate any further disruption to customers.”

There was still water on the road at 1.45pm this afternoon. Picture: Jess Warren

Homes near to the site are now reporting that their water supply has returned.