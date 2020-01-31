Do be blue this February – Ollie will love you for it

THE OLLIE Young Foundation are hoping to raise the charity’s profile next month with Febluary.

Renaming the month after Ollie’s favourite colour, the charity is hoping people will join them in his memory by wearing something blue and raising awareness of the charity’s work.

Next month would have been Ollie’s 14th birthday. It is also the eighth anniversary of his death from a brain tumour. Since then his family have raised more than £268,000 for research into the tumours.

Those who wear blue are being encouraged to send in their photos to: sarah@ollieyoungfoundation.org for the charity to share.