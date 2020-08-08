The Wokingham Paper

Does your face mask match your scrunchie? Here’s how you can match up and help SHARE Wokingham

by Taz Usher0
Scrunchies SHARE Wokingham

FASHION conscious shoppers can now buy scrunchies to match their face coverings — and all proceeds go to the community.

Local maker Gail Scholey has created a range of scrunchies to match the face coverings she is selling. The money raised goes directly to Share Wokingham, a Norreys-based organisation that feeds the local community.

The scrunchies cost £1 and Ms Scholey is also selling bags and reusable make-up remover pads, made from soft towel and cotton.

Ms Scholey says: “Long term we are hoping to set up a crafting fundraising group with some of our clients to share skills and support Share Wokingham.”

For more information, search for ‘Face coverings fundraising for Share Wokingham’ on Facebook, or visit Share Wokingham, currently based at Norreys Church.

