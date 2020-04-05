Domestic abuse charity feeds 20 vulnerable families after successful donation day

LAST WEEK vital food supplies were donated and given to families that have suffered from domestic abuse.

On Tuesday, March 24 people in Wokingham arrived at the Baptist Church to donate essential supplies to vulnerable families.

Local charity Kaleidoscopic UK — which is dedicated to helping the victims of domestic abuse — released a shopping list which included fresh items, cans and cleaning products.

The donations were collected by two gloved charity workers, who then cleaned the items and did not touch the canned goods for 24 hours, to prevent any virus spreading.

Charity founder, Vickie Robertson, said: “The turnout was really good despite the lockdown, and we managed to help feed 20 families – that’s 24 adults and 49 children.

“We also received £150 in cash donations, which we used to buy more food in Tesco, and the store even lifted the can limit for us.”

The charity dropped the donations off to the families but had no contact, Ms Robertson said: “I got texts from them all – there were a lot of tears and everyone was so grateful to get fresh fruit and vegetables.

“If you’re a single mum without transportation, getting the weekly food shop is impossible right now, especially if you also have financial limits.

“The food collection was a great example of the community coming together to support people that really need everyone’s kindness.

“Times are going to get harder for them, but they received this food at a crucial moment and it really has helped.”

The charity may hold another food donation service in the future.

Kaleidoscopic are still providing digital support despite coronavirus, and Thames Valley Police’s phone lines are still open for those in danger.

For more information, visit: www.kaleidoscopic.uk and for help with abuse, ring the National Domestic Abuse Helpline: 0808 2000 247.