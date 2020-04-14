Don’t be complacent over vehicle security during Covid-19 lockdown warn police

POLICE are warning residents not to become complacent over the security of their vehicles during the coronavirus pandemic.

They want people to take every precaution to ensure that the contents of a car or van is not seen to be an appealing target for thieves.

Advice includes ensuring that the vehicle is locked while not in use. For those cars with keyless entry systems, the electronic fob should be kept away from doors and windows. Police also advise keeping these fobs in a security pouch, so thieves cannot scan it and then steal the car.

For vans, they should be emptied of equipment. All tools should be marketed and registered on a website such as www.immobilise.com

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Please be vigilant and if you see anything suspicious report it to the police.

“For further information and crime prevention advice please visit our website.”

They added: “We’re asking you please to only call 999 if it is an emergency and 101 if it is urgent.

“If you can, use our online services at www.thamesvalley.police.uk”

