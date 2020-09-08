‘Don’t break in’ warning to people over John Nike ice rink in Binfield

SINCE ANNOUNCING its closure in July, staff at John Nike Leisuresport Complex have been catching people breaking into the rink and slopes.

Daniel Lawrence, the group operations director made a statement on behalf of the Nike Group after two people were found breaking into the ice rink.

On Tuesday, August 25, he said: “These people were handed over to the police and will be held accountable for their actions.

“Can we please put the word out there to stop people doing this as it’s highly dangerous and someone could get seriously hurt, it wastes police time when they could be helping someone in real need.

“We will be prosecuting anyone caught damaging the site. This is not an abandoned, derelict building, people are still working in it so please respect their safety.”

The next evening, three more people were caught breaking into the centre.

Mr Lawrence warned that they will be prosecuted for breaking in.

“Please stay away from the slope and the rink,” he added. “It’s not worth a criminal record and potential life-changing injuries.”