'Don't play on the railway' warning after train hits bike thrown on to the tracks

CHILDREN are being reminded not to play on the railway tracks.

Network Rail has issued a warning after the nation’s schools closed on Friday.

The company has issued a rallying cry to parents and carers to “hammer home” the message that the railways are dangerous. In recent years, lines in the Southern Region have been electrified at 750V – enough, Network Rail says, to kill or seriously injure someone.

It adds that since schools closed last week, there have already been 16 trespassing incidents in the region, plus other instances of vandalism, including a bicycle thrown on the track and hit by a train at Swanley, Kent, on Sunday.

John Halsall, managing director of Network Rail Southern Region, said: “Young people think nothing bad will happen to them but sadly we know that’s not the case.

“This period of school closures is likely to last for an extended time and we are already seeing a rise in incidents.

“Our railway is so dangerous, with electrified rails at ground level and trains running 24 hours a day even with the impact of the coronavirus, I can only appeal to parents and carers to make sure the message is reinforced – please stay away from the tracks.”

More than 13,500 trespass incidents occur on the rail network each year, a quarter of which involve young people.

Allan Spence, head of public and passenger safety at Network Rail, said: “Easter holidays and the clocks going forward are the start of the peak for railway trespass and with schools now closed for an extended period, I’m really worried that the railway will become an irresistible but catastrophic playground for young people.

“Each year, we see hundreds of people taking risks on and around the railway, resulting in tragic consequences and life-changing injuries.

“Please talk to your children, access our free school railway safety lessons and help us to help protect young people. It’s straightforward: everyone loses if you choose to step on the track.”

Network Rail and British Transport Police run a hard-hitting safety campaign – You Vs Train, which highlights the devasting consequences of trespassing on the railway.

With the early closure of schools, parents have the opportunity to sign up for free online tutorials of the You Vs Train railway safety lessons, which are normally broadcast into schools via the rail industry’s educational partner LearnLive; visit https://learnliveuk.com/trespass-awareness-week/ for more details.