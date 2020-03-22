'Don't wait until you're at crisis point before calling for help'

Wokingham charities, council and The Wokingham Paper join forces to help spread word about support available to vulnerable residents, and to help link volunteers together

TO GET HELP: Call 0300 330 1189

TO HELP OTHERS: Call 0118 977 0749

Citizens Advice are encouraging people not to wait until they are at crisis point before calling.

The organisation is able to help with a range of issues from food shortages, concerns about benefits including statutory sick pay, and what to do if you’re in debt and can’t get hold of the relevant people.

Jake Morrison, Chief Executive at Citizens Advice said: “If you’re wondering whether to call us, don’t wait until you’re at crisis point, just give us a call, we’re here for everyone that needs our help.

“We are able to link people up with the right level of support. If you call outside of our opening hours, you can leave a voicemail and we will get back to you the next working day.”

Mr Morrison continued: “We want to be the safety blanket for this community. If people are struggling, they should reach out, we want to make sure no one is left behind.”

If you are interested in volunteering, contact The Wokingham Volunteer Centre or Involve, details below.

Volunteer roles, some of which require a DBS check, include:

Community hub supervisor,

donations and referrals,

admin,

delivery drivers,

telephone befrienders

prescription delivery drivers.

Christine Knox, Manager at the Wokingham Volunteer Centre said: “We’ve been impressed with the number of people stepping forward to volunteer. It’s fantastic so many people are so keen, a brilliant demonstration of community spirit.

“The community is really pulling together.

“We ask that volunteers bear with us as we assign roles.”

In light of the latest guidance on social distancing, the Link Visiting Scheme is not currently doing face-to-face visits, but are instead asking volunteers to become telephone buddies.

Marjie Walker, manager at the Link explained: “We’re developing our telephone buddy service to provide support over the phone during the crisis.

“Volunteers ring up their buddy once or twice a week, more if necessary, for at least three to four months.

“If they have any worries, or need food or prescriptions picked up, they can let their volunteer know.”

The Link Visiting Scheme are working closely with other charities to provide a cohesive service and ensure that every volunteer is able to contribute effectively.

How to get help:

To access the ‘One Front Door’ service, call Citizen’s Advice on 0300 330 1189. Those calling from a mobile phone should enter if prompted: 0118 978 7258

How to help others: