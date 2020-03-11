Double gold! Care home staff celebrate award for their housekeeping efforts

Astbury Manor team scoop honour for second year in a row

STAFF at a Bracknell-based care home are celebrating after being told they are doubly golden.

Astbury Manor Care Home, on Crowthorne Road North, have retained their Double Gold Catering and Housekeeping Awards in the Continuous Advancement Programme (CAP) for the second year running.

The awards are given to services that show a high standard of catering and housekeeping and delivered by an independent assessor.

The evaluation process includes an unannounced visit so inspectors can see the standards for themselves.

In Astbury Manor’s case, the CAP report states that the home scored 94.8% overall in the catering inspection, and 96.8% in housekeeping.

The management teams said that they are proud to have consistently received at least 86% in all 22 areas of inspection.

Simon Lawrence, Head of Hospitality and Culinary at Avery Healthcare, said: “Astbury Manor’s team have once again excelled by achieving another double gold from a recent CAP inspection for housekeeping and catering.

“Mariola Wolosiak (Head Housekeeper) and Emilio Pascucci (Head Chef) have continued to lead the drive in progressing both services, the standards achieved to receive a second double gold award is impressive and commendable.”