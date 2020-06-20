Earley churches continue to support virus-affected

CHURCHES in Earley and Lower Earley are working together to help those most affected by the Coronavirus.

With support from Earley Town Council, the Earley Help Hub links volunteers with vulnerable people in the area.

The hub currently has more than 30 volunteers, who are mainly from across the churches, and help with practical and social support, such as collecting shopping and prescriptions or a friendly chat over the phone.

If the service cannot help with a particular matter, they are able to signpost people to the most appropriate agency who can.

Churches involved in the project include Trinity, Brookside, Lower Earley Baptist, St. Nicolas, Bright Hope, Our Lady of Peace and Earley St Peters.

Keith Wilson, Minister at Lower Earley Baptist Church, said: “It’s been very quiet this week, but people have still been calling up for prescriptions.

“Our volunteers are in good form, some have gone back to work but they’ve been replaced.”

To volunteer for the Earley Help Hub or access the service, contact 07493 784 091, email earleyhelphub@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/earleyhelphub/