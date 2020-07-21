Earley entrepreneur to open Post Office on Silverdale Road

EARLEY residents will soon find themselves with a nearby Post Office, thanks to a local entrepreneur.

Cllr Andrew Mickleburgh, councillor for Hawkedon said he was thrilled to see a new shop will be opening on Silverdale Road.

He said: “Fadi hopes to open his much-anticipated shop in the former McColl’s premises mid-August.

“Items on sale will include fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh meat, and there will be a Post Office — which is really important to local residents.”

Cllr Mickleburgh added: “He’s a local entrepreneur starting up his business, I think it is wonderful that this shop will soon be a part of our community and that he has taken this initiative.”