Earley Help Hub supports vulnerable residents with food shopping

CHURCHES IN Earley and Lower Earley have come together to form a community hub to help those most affected by the coronavirus.

With support from Earley Town Council, the Earley Help Hub aims to link volunteers with vulnerable people in the area.

Volunteers, who are mainly from across the churches, are able to help with practical and social support, such as collecting shopping and prescriptions or a friendly chat over the phone.

If the service cannot help with a particular matter, they are able to signpost people to the most appropriate agency who can.

Churches involved in the project include Trinity, Brookside, Lower Earley Baptist, St. Nicolas, Bright Hope, Our Lady of Peace and Earley St. Peters.

The pastor of Brookside Church, Steve Prince, said: “It’s really a connecting place and a point of contact for people who need their shopping done, prescriptions collected or even a prayer, we are a church-based initiative.

Volunteers are offering different kinds of support, we link people up to the volunteer with the skill-set the person needs.”

Mr Prince added: “Community support networks are already active, we’re trying to work alongside these and encourage these at the same time.

We’re amazed and encouraged by the amount of spontaneous support that’s arisen within the local community.”

Cllr David Hare, mayor of Earley said: “It’s here to help people, especially those most disadvantaged by the Covid-19 problem.

“We want to try and reach people who are often missed, those not on government lists but still need our help and support.”

To volunteer or access the service, contact 07493 784 091, email earleyhelphub@gmail.com or visit: www.facebook.com/earleyhelphub/