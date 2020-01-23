Earley school rolls not project to recover in near future warns councillor

Comments come as Executive member responds to question at Wokingham Borough Council meeting

FALLING school numbers in Earley were raised by Cllr Caroline Smith at a meeting of Wokingham Borough Council on Thursday, January 23.

She wanted to know: “With the projection of falling admission numbers over the next five years in EarleyPrimary Schools, is there a plan in place to help these schools?”

Cllr UllaKarin Clark, the executive member for children’s services, said: “The Council can only provide financial support where this is permitted by the National Funding Formula for schools. Local authorities may set aside schools block funding to create a small fund to support good schools with falling rolls, where local planning data shows that the surplus places will be needed within the next three financial years.

“This is not the case in the Earley area, though, where the current projections do not indicate a near future recovery in rolls.

“One school has written asking for advice and support and the Council has offered (though this school) to meet Earley Schools collectively to discuss the issue.”