A SOCIAL club in Earley has reopened and is now running many of its weekly activities under Covid-safe rules.

Our Lady of Peace is based next to the Catholic church of the same name, off Wokingham Road. On Mondays it runs regular film nights, Tuesdays poker sessions, quizzes on Wednesdays and bingo on Thursdays.

The non-profit organisation welcomes new members and guest fees are payable for non-members.

For more details, log on to olopsocialclub.co.uk or call 0118 935 2927.