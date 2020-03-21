Earley St Peter's CE Primary take gold in Wokingham School Games Hockey competition

SCHOOL teams from around the Borough battled it out in the annual Wokingham School Games Hockey Competition at Sonning Hockey Club.

With 12 teams competing, the year five and six sides who came from all over Wokingham to participate, played in mixed 6-a-side matches in a well contested tournament held on Thursday, March 12.

Earley St Peter’s CE Primary School took first place to win gold, while Shinfield St Mary’s CE Junior School won silver and St Teresa’s Primary School, bronze.

Earley St Peter’s CE Primary School. Pictures by Phil Creighton.

Chris Manning, from Sonning Hockey club was responsible for engaging club players to umpire the matches and to assist him in the smooth running of the tournament. All the primary schools really appreciated the way in which the umpires took time to explain umpiring decisions clearly, helping the children develop their game play.

“Many schools now have one or more players who play for hockey clubs outside school. This is highly encouraging to see as it demonstrates the importance of using a local club such as Sonning to promote the game, giving the children a great positive experience so that they want to play more,” said Gwenda Lappin, Wokingham School Games Organiser.

Earley St Peters CE and Shinfield St Mary’s CE will now go on to represent Wokingham at the County School Games at Bisham Abbey on March, 25..

“We were delighted to be able to host this competition once again,” said Chris Manning from Sonning Hockey Club.

“The matches were played in a great spirit and to see so many children enjoying playing hockey was just fantastic.”