Earley town council meetings go online

VIRTUAL council meetings are now the norm for Earley Town Council.

Last week, it held its first full online meeting using the Zoom conference software.

Attendees included all councillors, the town clerk and her deputy.

And it was adjudged to be a successful way to do council business.

As a result, it will now start to hold all meetings this while while the coronarvius pandemic continues.

The programme includes the Policy & Resources Committee and Amenities and Leisure Committee will all now start up again.

The schedule of meetings will be updated on the Town Council’s website and agendas will also be available on the website.

And members of the public will be able to log on and attend the meetings remotely.

Leader of Earley Town Council, Cllr Clive Jones, said: “I am very pleased that this is another small step towards normality following the outbreak of this awful virus.

“I am looking forward to the day when meetings can once again be resumed in person in the Council Chamber.

“When this day comes, we will be well on the road to beating the virus.

“We are very pleased that the Council’s staff have been able to continue to work during these difficult times, although with a reduced staff.”

Any member of the public wishing to ask a question at a meeting or just wanting to observe the proceedings can email Earley Town Council at administration@earley-tc.gov.uk to receive the meeting ID and password, plus details of how to join.