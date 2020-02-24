Easter scavenger hunt for young families

A scavenger hunt is being planned for Easter.

Members of the Crowthorne and Sandhurst NCT are to hold the event in Chaucer Woods, off Fielding Gardens on Wednesday, April 8.

Running from 10am to noon, the buggy friendly path will have been visited by the Easter Bunny ahead of opening time.

Participants will be asked to search for pictures in wood, and then return for a prize, refreshments and a play in the park. For adults there will be teas, coffees and hot buns, while youngsters can enjoy chocolate and squashes.

Places cost £3.50 per child and places should be booked online by Tuesday, April 2.

For more details, log on to bit.ly/NCTEasterHunt2020