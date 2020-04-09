Easter surprise for Binfield neighbours after lottery win

THREE neighbours from Binfield are toasting an Easter windfall after their postcode came up in a national lottery.

The homes, off Forest Road in the village, have all been awarded £1,000 by the People’s Postcode Lottery in its Daily Draw for Thursday, Apil 9.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt was unable to present the award due to covid-19 restrictions but sent her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “What lovely news to start the day. Congratulations to all our winners.”

The Lottery said that a third of its ticket sales goes to charity, and so far its players have raised more than £500 million – this draw was promoted by Maggie’s, which runs a network of cancer support centres across the country.

It has received more than £16.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Charities will be invited to apply for the next round of funding in August.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.

