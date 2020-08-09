EAT OUT TO HELP OUT: ‘It created our busiest Monday ever’ says Sindlesham pub manager

RESTAURANTS across Wokingham are now offering 50% off as part of the Government’s Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

The voucher initiative, which began on Monday, sees a selection of pubs, cafés and restaurants offer discounted food and soft drinks from Monday to Wednesday throughout this month.

And the impact has already been felt by local eateries such as The Walter Arms, Sindlesham, who experienced their “busiest Monday on record” on the first day of the scheme.

General manager of the pub, Jon Levene, told Wokingham.Today: “We have seen a huge rise in bookings which seems to be going up as the week progresses.

“The team are very well tuned with what is going on and able to explain to customers as they walk

through the door.

“Our specials have been popular and some customers have described the pub as a ‘different place’ since we re-opened after lockdown.

“We couldn’t ask for better reviews about our social distancing measures and the Eat Out to Help Out scheme should help drive even more people in.

“The great thing about the scheme is that someone can walk in for even just a pint of Diet Coke and they’ll still receive the discount.”

A similar enthusiasm for the scheme has been shown by customers of Italian restaurant Ruchetta,

based on Wokingham’s Rose Street.

Owner, Angelo Caloro said: “We began the scheme on Tuesday and have already seen a growth in bookings for the days where the discount is available.

“Next week is already starting to fill up and it seems this will give us a significant boost in terms of customers.”

“It also helps that Government information on the scheme is clear.”

Emilio Sanchez, the owner of Wokingham’s Spanish tapas bar, Sanpa also hopes to join the scheme later this month and believes the initiative will be welcomed by many local hospitality businesses who have suffered due to the pandemic.

He said: “I’ve built up a good loyal base of customers over the past eight years and hope this scheme will act as a thank you and give them more confidence to return now the lockdown is easing.”

To view a comprehensive and interactive map of all the local restaurants who have joined the scheme, visit wokingham.today online and search for ‘Eat Out to Help Out’