Edgbarrow School pupils design personal security system wit a bit of help from Young Enterprise

STUDENTS AT Edgbarrow School have designed a personal security system as part of a national competition.

The team — made up of 10 year 12 students — designed a security alarm bracelet aimed at teenagers and young people.

Currently in development, the bracelet will be for sale at the end of this week.

This project is part of the Young Enterprise Business Competition, and this is the second year the school has entered.

Karen Livingstone, Advisor for competition said: “They’ve put together a really discreet product, about the size of a smartwatch that will sound a loud alarm when activated.

“It’s designed to help people feel safer, especially young women.”

She explained how the competition requires the team to form a real company, assign key roles and then hold weekly meetings.

“This is a real business with a real product,” Ms Livingstone added. The business will be showcased at an event in March in front of a judging panel.

If successful, they will go through to the county final.

Included in the judging criteria is sustainability and digital presence.

“Mostly, they learn to be accountable for what they are doing,” said Ms Livingstone. “They get a proper insight into the business environment, learn how to balance finances and work effectively in a team.”