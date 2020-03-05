EDITORIAL: Advantage PrintRoom

Advantage PrintRoom is a family run business based in Bracknell who were set up over 20 years ago. Our team consists of a Mum, Daughter, Auntie and Nan as well two super talented colleagues.

We already work with and deliver to many local companies within the Wokingham area and we really believe in local supporting local. Whether you’re a large corporate company or a sole trader we would love to see how we can help with your printing needs.

We are very competitively priced and all our products are of high quality. Don’t just take my word for it, check out our reviews on Google or Facebook. Customer satisfaction is our number one priority.

We continually invest in digital presses and finishing equipment and keep up to date with industry developments.

We are real people who will work with you from start to finish. Regardless of the size of the project, we are here to help you every step of the way advising, tailoring and building you your perfectly printed project and we love to have clients come and see us, check out our paper stocks and see samples of other items we have produced. An option you definitely don’t get when ordering online!

We endeavour work to your deadlines rather than making you to work to ours meaning you can rest assured that you will to get your print by the agreed time, even its less than our standard 2 day turnaround time. If you need something the same day we will literally ‘stop the presses’ to make it happen.